Cyient - BlueBird Joint Venture Launches its New Unmanned Aerial System, the Versatile WanderB VTOL at Aero India 2019

A technologically advanced addition to the Cyient Solutions & Systems (CSS) portfolio, WanderB VTOL overcomes take-off and landing space limitations; advanced operational capabilities make it a versatile solution for land and maritime operations

BANGALORE, India and HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Solutions & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (CSS), a joint venture between Cyient Ltd. and BlueBird Aero Systems, Israel, today launched its latest offering, the WanderB Vertical Take-Off & Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System. The WanderB VTOL is an exciting and technologically advanced solution for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict resolution, law enforcement, disaster management, and commercial applications. The system is being showcased at Cyient's booth at Aero India 2019 from February 20-24.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824435/Cyient_Ltd_and_BlueBird_Aero_Systems.jpg

The WanderB VTOL is an electric mini-UAS specially optimized for covert, "over-the-hill" operations, supporting extensive day and night ISR missions. It combines the advantages of fixed-wing operation with vertical take-off and landing, supporting significant range, endurance and speed. WanderB offers excellent tactical advantage to defense, paramilitary and security forces for real-time critical intelligence gathering and surveillance.

The VTOL feature makes the WanderB a versatile solution for both land and maritime operations. As a fully autonomous UAS equipped with two batteries, the WanderB VTOL can operate even in strong winds and harsh weather conditions. The system offers high operational availability of 2.5 hours and has a mission range of 50 km (extendable up to 80 km). Using a proprietary ground control system and video-exploitation software, the system relays GPS-marked imagery to ground forces in real-time, enhancing situational awareness and mission execution capability.

NJ Joseph, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient Solutions & Systems commented: "We are delighted to launch the WanderB VTOL for the Indian defence market and Aero India 2019 is the ideal platform to showcase this advanced system. The system breaks new ground in operational versatility and performance making the WanderB VTOL a unique solution for critical, real-time intelligence gathering and surveillance."

Ronen Nadir, CEO of BlueBird Aero Systems said: "The new VTOL capability frees the WanderB UAS from take-off and landing space limitations, paving the way for its utilization by users who require precise point take-off and landing, together with the advanced operational capabilities already delivered by our field-proven systems. The WanderB VTOL system is the result of significant R&D investment, designed to bring to the market a cost-effective, reliable, high-performance solution that successfully handles the missions associated with modern battlefield, and homeland security requirements, as well as for civilian markets."

About Cyient Solutions & Systems (CSS):

Cyient Solutions & Systems (CSS) is a joint venture between Cyient and Israel-based BlueBird Aero Systems that provides UAS-based intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities for defence, homeland security, and civilian applications. Our unmanned aerial systems operate through a unified, intuitive, and advanced ground control station and are designed to overcome modern security challenges.

For more information, please visit cyientsolutionsandsystems .com

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With 15,000 employees in 22 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About BlueBird Aero Systems:

BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd (founded 2002), is a dominant player in the Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) industry. BlueBird specializes in design, development and production of micro, mini and tactical UAS and peripheral equipment and delivers exceptional, field-proven solutions to meet the challenges of the Military, HLS, and civilian markets.

With a wide spectrum of platforms all operating from a unified, intuitive and advanced ground control station, Bluebird's UAS can reliably perform all kinds of missions in severe weather conditions and without terrain limitations. Bluebird's advanced and mature systems are lightweight, highly maneuverable and can operate under rigorous demands with respect to range, endurance and payload requirements.

BlueBird's advanced UAV systems, operational in Israel and worldwide since 2006, have accumulated over 37,000 operational sorties and support open area as well as urban scenarios and Tactical Mapping on Demand (TMOD) for military, HLS, peace-keeping, low intensity conflict, security, disaster management, law enforcement, search & rescue and commercial applications.