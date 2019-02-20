Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander' 20-Feb-2019 / 15:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | February 20, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC "Tander" ***************************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (February 20, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander"). Full Company Name and Address Joint Stock Company "Tander" 185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation Taxpayer Id. Number 2310031475 Principal State Registration 1022301598549 Number Object of Acquisition Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares State Registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004 International Securities RU000A0JKQU8 Identification Number (ISIN) Date of Acquisition February 19, 2019 Date of the Fact being Reported February 20, 2019 to the Issuer Number of Acquired Shares 25,260 shares 0.024786% of the total number of voting shares Basis for Acquisition Agreement No. 7700976 TAN of September 04, 2018 on opening a brokerage account and terms of brokerage between JSC "Tander" and Renaissance Broker LLC Number of Votes before 4,094,351 votes Acquisition 4.017561% of the total number of votes Number of Votes after 4,119,611 votes Acquisition 4.042347% of the total number of votes For further information, please contact Dmitry Kovalenko Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: kovalenko_dv3@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 46082 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7571 EQS News ID: 778141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 20, 2019 07:57 ET (12:57 GMT)