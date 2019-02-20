

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are waiting for the FOMC meeting minutes to be released at 2.00 pm ET. The minutes will give a picture about the discussions at the meeting and the Central banks approach to raising interest rates.



Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading positive.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 1.50 points.



The U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday. The Dow inched up 8.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,891.32, the Nasdaq rose 14.36 points or 0.2 percent to 7,486.77 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,779.76.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 4.6 percent.



E-Commerce Retail Sales for the fourth Quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The previous quarter's change was 3.1 percent.



Two year Floating Rate Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC Minutes will be issued at 2.00 pm ET.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for December will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The prior month's Farm Prices were up 3.5 percent.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.20 percent to 2,761.22. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose over 1 percent to finish at 28,514.05.



Japanese shares hit fresh nine-week high. Exports in Japan fell the most in more than two years in January. The Nikkei average rose 128.84 points or 0.60 percent to 21,431.49, the highest closing level since Dec. 17. The broader Topix index closed 0.43 percent higher at 1,613.47.



Australian markets edged lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 10.40 points or 0.17 percent to 6,096.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 8.40 points or 0.14 percent at 6,175.80.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 13.53 points or 0.26 percent. The German DAX is adding 38.15 points or 0.34 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 11.88 points or 0.17 percent. The Swiss Market Index is climbing 12.04 points or 0.17 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.08 percent.



