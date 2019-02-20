GoldON Resources Ltd.: Perry English Joins GoldON Resources as Strategic Advisor

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / GoldON Resources Ltd. ("GoldON" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GLD) is pleased to announce that Perry English has agreed to join the Company as a strategic advisor.

Raised in Red Lake, Ontario, Mr. English has focused his prospecting career on northwestern Ontario having staked thousands of claims and sold hundreds of properties over the last 35 years. He received the Ontario Prospectors Association's Prospector of the Year Award in 2007 as well as the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

"I have worked with Perry for many years and am thrilled that he has agreed to join the GoldON team. He has been referred to as a one-man project generator and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and contacts to the Company," said Michael Romanik, president of GoldON."

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company geographically focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of Ontario, Canada. Our flagship project is the Slate Falls property in northwestern Ontario where at least 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over 7 kilometers of the property. Slate Falls is fully permitted for exploration and drilling. GoldON currently has 8,954,370 shares issued. To learn more about the Company visit our website and view our latest presentation by clicking here.

