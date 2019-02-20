Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) -Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company," "we" or "Kandi"), announced today that Kandi brand electric vehicle ("EV") Model EX3 and Model K22 have been approved for importation and registration in the USA by the National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration ("NHTSA"). More information can be found by visiting the NHTSA's website at https://vpic.nhtsa.dot.gov, clicking the "vPIC Decoder" link and entering 7KZ in the Vehicle Identification Number ("VIN") field. This is another significant milestone after qualifying for a $7,500 U.S. Federal tax credit in October 2018. The NHTSA approval is an assurance that Kandi's two EV models conform to NHTSA standards and are registered in the U.S.. The JV Company will begin the process of launching the Model EX 3 and Model K22 for the American market.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented, "we are thrilled Kandi Model EX3 and Model K22 received approval from the NHTSA. The approval has demonstrated our EV models meet all the necessary requirements and standards of the U.S. government. With this, we are confident in introducing our reliable vehicles to the American public. We believe both the EX3 and K22 are competitive in price and quality with advanced tech features that are in demand by American consumers. We are confident that SC Autosports, our U.S. subsidiary, will have a successful launch and grow the EV market in addition to its powersports business."

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), SC Autosports, LLC, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi Vehicles, and Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

In 2013, Kandi Vehicles and Geely Group, China's leading automaker, jointly invested in the establishment of the JV Company in order to develop, manufacture and sell pure electric vehicle ("EV") products. As of 2018, each party has invested RMB 1.045 billion in the JV Company, for a total investment of RMB 2.09 billion with each party holding a 50% stake in the JV Company. The JV Company has established itself as one of the driving forces in the development and the manufacturing of pure EV products in China.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

