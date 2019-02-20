Devo Technology Names Emmet B. Keeffe III Chairman of Board of Directors

Insight's Venture Partner Brings Deep Tech Network and Experience Scaling Growth Businesses to Role

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the data operations company, today named Emmet B. Keeffe III Chairman of Devo's Board of Directors. Keeffe has served on Devo's Board since July 2017 along with Board members Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Insight Venture Partners, and Walter F. Scott, CEO, Devo. Keeffe's new role comes as the company accelerates out of 2018, an inflection point for Devo.

Significant 2018 Devo milestones include:

100%+ YoY growth

Doubling of headcount, including significant investment in sales and marketing

Opening of the company's new headquarters in Cambridge, MA.

Keeffe joined Insight Venture Partners in 2014. He is passionate about working with high-growth, innovative companies focused on helping enterprises accelerate the pace of digital transformation, and works with his portfolio companies to drive market awareness and adoption of disruptive enterprise software.

"Every day I meet with business leaders looking to accelerate digital transformation," said Keeffe. "It's clear to me that data is at the center of digital transformation and is the key to this acceleration. Devo has the perfect combination of disruptive technology and experienced leadership to unlock the value of massive amounts of data trapped in business processes, applications, customer interactions, and security and IT operational systems. I look forward to working with Jeff and Walter to help Devo accelerate its growth as a company, and as a trusted business partner to the Global 2000."

Keeffe is also the Founder of Insight IGNITE, a digital acceleration program that delivers Innovation Briefings, an Innovation Roundtable Services, and Growth Advisory Board opportunities to global business and IT leaders.

"Emmet's experience as an entrepreneur, and his broad network of relationships, will be critical to Devo's next stage of growth," said Walter Scott, CEO, Devo. "I am eager to work with Emmet and Jeff to tackle the next steps in our company's evolution."

Keeffe also is a member of the boards at Tricentis, Resolve Systems, and WalkMe, and is a member of the Growth Advisory Boards at Diligent, Fenergo, Mirantis, Skytap and FireMon within the Insight portfolio.

For more information, visit https://devo.com.

About Devo

Devo Technology is the data engine behind today's digitally-driven enterprises, helping organizations maximize the economic and operational value of their machine data. The Devo Data Operations Platform delivers real-time analytics on streaming and historical data to turn machine data into actions that help enterprises achieve sustained performance and growth. By collecting, enhancing and analyzing machine data, Devo provides business-driving insights for IT, security, and business teams at the world's largest organizations. For more information visit www.devo.com.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.