Location-verification technology can help cars communicate, find parking spaces, even pay for parking

XYO, the technology that bridges blockchain to the physical world, is proud to announce it has won the MOBI (Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative) Grand Challenge "People's Choice" award. XYO is a member of MOBI, and a peer alongside global leaders including BMW, IBM, General Motors and Ford. The award was presented to the XYO team on February 15th, at the culmination of the first MOBI Grand Challenge Hackathon at the headquarters of MOBI community member BMW Group in Munich, Germany.

The MOBI award for XYO specifically commends the company's contributions to the creation of a viable, decentralized, mobile ad-hoc network of blockchain distributed ledger technology (DLT) connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices that can reliably share data, coordinate behavior, and ultimately improve human mobility and quality of life.

Markus Levin, XYO Co-Founder and Head of Operations commented on the win: "We are 'over the moon' at winning this award, and also by the strong showing of support the community has shown for our project and technology. With blockchain we can significantly improve the interconnectivity and usefulness of data between today's smart devices and vehicles, and we'll use this award to push the boundaries of what's possible as we build out the 'Internet-of-All-Things' and a more connected world."

The MOBI Grand Challenge is sponsored by MOBI and the Trusted IoT Alliance (TIoTA), and will run in bi-annual stages over the course of three years. Judges come from many of the world's leading organizations including Accenture, World Economic Forum, Trusted IoT Alliance, Volkswagen and others.

For more information, visit us at XYO.

About XYO

Since 2012, we've developed trusted IoT technology that connects the digital world with the physical one. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO Network, the world's first geospatial blockchain network backed with cryptography. With more than 1 million location-verifying beacons around the planet, our technology rivals the GPS network, and radically transforms the world's leading industries. Partners include mapping giant Esri, FedEx Research Institute, Re/Max Mexico and Spaceflight Industries. XYO Advisors come from leading organizations including National Geographic and the World Economic Forum. XYO is now trading on KuCoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. For more information, visit us at www.xy.company and www.xyo.network.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005516/en/

Contacts:

Larry Smalheiser

Head of Communications

XYO

larry@xyo.network