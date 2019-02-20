Jumio Corp.: Jumio Ranks 29th Overall and Second in Security in Fast Company's 2019 List of World's Most Innovative Companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider (https://www.jumio.com/), today announces the company has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019. Jumio is honored as the 29th-ranked company globally and the second-ranked company in the Security category.



Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today's volatile world. Jumio's innovations, driven by Jumio Authentication (https://www.jumio.com/authentication), augmented intelligence (https://www.jumio.com/augmented-intelligence/), machine learning, 3D liveness detection and a seamless user experience, have enabled the company to become the global leader in online identity proofing and ongoing authentication, as it has verified more than 160 million identities to date issued by over 200 countries and territories. These innovations have led Jumio to become the most accurate solution on the market and one of the key leaders in both deterring and detecting online fraud.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the world's most innovative companies," said Stephen Stuut, CEO of Jumio. "Innovation is at the core of what we do, and we are constantly evolving our technology to stay ahead of the fraud curve and preserve the digital chain of trust between companies and consumers. We've invested heavily in emerging technologies, including augmented intelligence and machine learning, and our recent launch of Jumio Authentication empowers companies to know that their online customers are who they claim to be."

Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the online ecosystem against fraud and bad actors. The company supports some of the largest organizations across an array of sectors - including financial services, sharing economy, retail, travel, digital currency and online gaming - and continues to grow as more companies turn to Jumio to protect their online businesses.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. Half of the companies on this year's MIC 50 list are appearing from the first time.

"Established players are showing the same kind of nimbleness that we've generally associated with startups," said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.

This year, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. They also judged nominations received through their application process. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC (https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC) and on newsstands beginning February 27.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 160 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (https://www.jumio.com/).

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine Of The Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com (https://www.fastcompany.com/).

