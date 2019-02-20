Thunderhead Limited: Thunderhead Announced As A CRM Watchlist Winner 2019

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderhead, the global leader in enterprise technology for Customer Engagement has been announced as a 2019 CRM Watchlist Winner. The coveted award recognizes the companies that are having the most impact on the customer-facing technology world, and is conducted by leading CRM industry analyst Paul Greenberg, Managing Principal of The 56 Group, best-selling author and ZDNet blogger.



In the announcement Thunderhead is noted as the only company, of all the Watchlist candidates, offering an actual Journey Orchestration solution to the market.

Thunderhead is a recognized pioneer in the customer engagement market and was recently named a Leader in the Forrester Wave reports for Journey Orchestration and Visioning, which is an integral part of real-time customer engagement.

Thunderhead's AI-driven ONE Platform enables marketers and CX leaders to drive customer engagement at scale. Advanced journey analytics, real-time decisioning and orchestration, and AI powered audience analytics, enable intent-driven engagement, across every touchpoint throughout each unique sales, service and marketing customer journey.

"You win for your impact on markets, society and people…for that impact to be sustainable the company must be a complete company," said Paul Greenberg, Managing Principal of The 56 Group, LLC. "The company has to be well-rounded: and have financial stability, solid management, excellent products and services, superb culture, and a strong partner ecosystem to help sustain its efforts. It has to have a clear vision and mission and also clear-cut strategies for outreach to get external forces engaged."

"This award is special because it recognizes all aspects of the company, from strategy and culture to management and market execution," Thunderhead CEO Glen Manchester commented. "We're at an important stage in the evolution of the digital economy, with more and more brands making the transformational shift to customer-led operating models, and Customer Engagement is the frontline of this transformation. Thunderhead is leading the way with its unique enterprise solutions for engagement, so seeing our market impact recognized is very important to us."

About 2019 CRM Watchlist Winners

78 companies registered for the award, resulting in 73 submissions totaling almost 4000 pages to select the 2019 CRM Watchlist Winners. A total of 14 companies were announced winners in February 2019.

About Thunderhead

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's INTENT and orchestrate personalized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

With Thunderhead's AI-driven solutions, the ONE Engagement Hub and Intent Analyzer, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

A recognized global leader in the customer engagement market, Thunderhead is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

CONTACT DETAILS

Jessica Juckes

Hotwire Global PR for Thunderhead

thunderhead@hotwireglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8af4a76-8d62-42bf-b8e0-1fa2cbf247c8



