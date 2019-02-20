Carey Worldwide Chauffeured Services Now Available on Gett Business Solutions Travel Management Platform

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gett Business Solutions, the leading provider of ground transportation technology and management solutions, and Carey International, Inc., the leading provider of premium chauffeured service solutions and specialized ground transportation logistics management announced, today, that Carey's premium chauffeured services are now available on Gett Business Solutions ground transportation management platform.

The integration allows users of the Gett Business Solutions web and mobile applications to book Carey's Premium Services in more than 1000 cities worldwide alongside Gett's other transportation options including black taxis and both standard and premium vehicles, creating a complete portfolio of ground transport solutions that meet the needs of any level of business traveler.

"We see the need for consolidated digital marketplaces where corporate travel programs can book and manage rideshare services alongside traditional transportation options from a single interface and we are pleased to be the exclusive provider of the highest-end solutions on the Gett Business Solutions platform," said Sandy Miller, CEO of Carey International Inc. "The participation of Carey on the Gett Business Solutions platform is an important step forward not just for Carey International and Gett, but for the entire business travel ecosystem."

While Gett Business Solutions aggregates vehicle pricing and availability from thousands of fully-vetted suppliers, Carey, for the time being, is the only provider whose brand is indicated to the end user at the point of sale.

Matteo de Renzi, CEO of Gett UK said: "We're delighted to welcome Carey to Gett Business Solutions, further enhancing the wide range of fleets available to our corporate clients worldwide. Gett Business Solutions offers the very best in flexibility, analytics, cost savings and service. Thanks to this partnership we're able to offer some of the best premium chauffeur services in the marketplace, which are heavily in demand by business travel programs around the world."

This integration is the first tangible step of the global partnership between Carey International and Gett Business Solutions first announced in 2017. Carey services are available for booking immediately on the Gett Business Solutions web and mobile applications.

ABOUT GETT BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Gett Business Solutions provides a smart mobility platform that creates a new standard for corporate ground travel. With more than 20,000 companies already on its platform, Gett Business solutions helps leading corporations save time, cut costs, and manage complex transportation logistics with peace of mind. Gett business solutions is available in every major city worldwide, with the flexibility to integrate any fleet or transport supplier through a single platform.

ABOUT CAREY INTERNATIONAL INC.

Carey International is the trusted leader in innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management; providing world-class service, unparalleled safety, and general peace of mind to the world's most discerning travelers, since 1921. Spanning more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Carey's award-winning global franchise network offers consistent standards of service and unmatched business control for both travelers and arrangers across two distinct brands.

Carey features a world-class fleet of late-model executive and luxury vehicles, a corps of professional chauffeurs, and a full portfolio of specialized transportation logistics management services. www.carey.com

Embarque offers smart, modern transportation utilizing a fleet of fuel-efficient vehicles and a team of professional drivers dedicated to offering a unique car service experience that raises the bar on efficiency and productivity for any class of traveler. www.embarque.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824442/Gett_Carey_Logo.jpg