Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

London, February 20

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.2947B61ND55 (UK)

20 February 2019

Date: 20 February 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com


