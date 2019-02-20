Biba Recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Gaming Companies in the World

Fast Company's Annual Ranking of the World's Most Innovative Companies Honors Leading Organizations to Rising Startups That Are Shaping Society and Transforming Industries and Culture

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Biba, trailblazers on a mission to get kids active and foster healthy communities through the use of technology on the playground, was announced by Fast Company as one of world's Most Innovative Companies for 2019, landing at number nine on the list of Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Gaming. This announcement establishes Biba as an innovator and leader in an industry that combines both digital and physical play.

Studies show that children today are significantly less physically active and spend less time outdoors, largely due to the rise in screen time as a portion of their recreation. Biba addresses this by reorienting kids' screen fixation from the couch to the outdoors through its suite of augmented reality-enhanced mobile games, encouraging families to engage in healthy, social play best had on the playground.

'The team at Biba comes from the mainstream game industry and some of us are starting families of our own now, so in many ways, we approached this challenge with a sense of karmic obligation to fix the problem we helped create,' said Matt Toner, Biba's CEO. 'And I think we've hit upon an elegant solution that blends the latest in augmented reality technology, location-based gaming, and meaningful physical activity for the family, all made possible through the touchscreen device already found in every parent's pocket or purse.'

Biba not only encourages healthy play, but every time a Biba app is played, actionable data points including peak playground hours/days, duration of play sessions, weather conditions and impacting factors on park attendance are collected in a safe and anonymous way. This allows for key decisions to be made around city expenditures, playground maintenance, and community programming for playgrounds and public open spaces. All of Biba's data-driven insights are KidSAFE COPPA certified and are in line with the new GDPR guidelines from the European Union.

More than 3,600 playgrounds worldwide have been fitted with Biba's easy-to-install markers that, when scanned, bring Biba games to life with ground-breaking augmented reality moments that take place on the playground. These playgrounds have made an impact in more than 1,000 communities of all shapes, sizes, and descriptions. Biba's innovation is changing the ways kids and communities come together in playgrounds, from Singapore to Saskatoon, Detroit to Dublin, and Santiago to St. John's.

'Receiving this recognition is a great honor for a small startup such as ours, and it wouldn't be possible without the support of amazing partners like Sony Pictures Animation (Hotel Transylvania), DHX Media (Teletubbies), the Canada Media Fund and others,' said Toner. 'We have also had a great collaboration with PlayPower, one of the world's leading playground manufacturers, who showed a great curiosity about how we might work together to shape the future of play, all the way back in 2014.'

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2019) is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/MIC , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 26th.

www.playbiba.com

About Biba:

Founded in 2014, and led by icons in the game industry, Biba is getting screen-savvy kids off the couch and back outside through connected and smart playground experiences that combine both imaginative, inclusive, physical, and digital play. Biba's suite of augmented reality games and mobile apps use imaginative prompts, scenarios, and iconic family entertainment brands to guide families through a series of active playground adventures, which leads them to play longer, harder, and more often.

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for 'Magazine Of The Year,' Adweek's Hot List for 'Hottest Business Publication,' and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

