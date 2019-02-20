

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) and Novo Nordisk announced a non-exclusive partnership that will integrate insulin dose data from Novo Nordisk pre-filled and durable connected pens directly into the digital health tools compatible with the FreeStyle Libre system (FreeStyle LibreLinkii mobile app and LibreViewiii cloud-based system).



The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to make diabetes management easier by connecting key technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and connected insulin pens, Abbott said.



Abbott said, 'Integrating these two products will enable healthcare professionals, caregivers and people with diabetes to view glucose and insulin data together to help them make more informed treatment decisions and to have a more meaningful and productive conversation about health outcomes.'



Abbott said that the company and Novo Nordisk are working hard to bring these integrated solutions to patients as soon as possible.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX