Neonode Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical interactive sensing technology company, today announced that Lars Lindqvist intends to resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer to explore leadership opportunities outside the company. Mr. Lindqvist has agreed to maintain his commitment to Neonode by rejoining the Board of Directors at a future date.

Mr. Lindqvist, age 61, has served as Chief Financial Officer of Neonode since August 2014. He previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Neonode between November 2011 and August 2014.

To assist in the transition, Mr. Lindqvist will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer until mid-2019. Neonode has initiated a search to identify a qualified candidate to fill the permanent Chief Financial Officer position.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Neonode Executive team, we thank Lars for his significant contributions to our company over many years, including supporting our new Board members since 2017," stated Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of Neonode. I appreciate his commitment to an orderly transition of the chief financial officer responsibilities and will be pleased to welcome him to the Board of Directors."

