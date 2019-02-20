With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on January 23, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on February 21, 2019. ISIN IS0000026961 Company name Iceland Seafood International hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 2,326,180,351 (2,326,180,351 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 8,500,000 (8,500,000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 2,334,680,351 (2,334,680,351 increase shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICESEA Orderbook ID 122596