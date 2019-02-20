Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. ("the Company" or "Osoyoos Cannabis") will commence trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") on February 21, 2019, under the symbol "OSO".

There have been a number of significant developments within the Company leading up to our public debut that we wish to highlight to our valued investors.



Osoyoos Cannabis is advancing on a pathway to become a world-leading cannabinoid extraction company. Consequently, the Company has amended its original application for a Cultivation License under the ACMPR, to a Standard Processor License under the Cannabis Act. This application has been submitted through the Indigenous Navigator Program, which is expected to expedite the licensing process. Our application is currently in the review stage.

In furthering this strategy, Osoyoos Cannabis has secured a lease, with the option to purchase, a 10,410 ft2 facility on the Osoyoos Indian Band's lands in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver, BC. The building and its location are perfectly suited for the purposes of cannabinoid extraction. The facility is a former storage warehouse that is in excellent condition and has the ideal dimensions to allow for a phased retrofit. Phase One of this retrofit is approximately 3,500 ft2. The initial architectural designs have been completed and the Company is advancing the build out.

To implement the operating model, Osoyoos Cannabis has purchased and taken possession of four Vitalis Supercritical CO 2 Extraction Systems, which will operate within the footprint of the Phase One retrofit. These Systems will allow for the processing of up to 50,000 kilograms of dried flower annually, which is expected to produce approximately 4,900 kilograms of winterized output per year.

The ongoing execution of our plan will allow Osoyoos Cannabis to pursue four core business lines:

1) Contract processing for third-party licensed producers, by performing tolling services for the extraction of pharmaceutical-grade, purified oil from cannabis or hemp;

2) Extraction and production of oils to be sold through wholesale contracts to third-party licensed producers;

3) Leverage our extraction expertise for the development of cannabis concentrates, product formulations and processing and packaging for ready to sell white-labelled products for third-party licensed producers; and

4) Manufacturing and distribution of our own proprietary Osoyoos Cannabis branded products for retail, allowing us to create greater margins upon sale and to build a lifestyle brand along the way.

Subsequent to the Phase One facility retrofit, which is expected to be completed in summer 2019, Osoyoos Cannabis will commence its Phase Two retrofit. This Phase will entail retrofitting the balance of the facility, adding more packaging equipment and doubling extraction capacity. Doing so will allow for the processing of up to 100,000 kilograms of flower annually which is expected to produce approximately 9,800 kilograms of output per year.

In addition to Osoyoos Cannabis' application for a Standard Processing license, the Company is also in the process of negotiating a letter of intent relating to 100 acres of neighboring land with the intention of cultivating cannabis outdoors. The Okanagan Valley is the hottest and driest place in Canada, which is the ideal location to establish an outdoor grow. This low-cost cultivation method, combined with high-margin processing and product development expertise, will allow Osoyoos Cannabis to operate with some of the best economics in the industry.

Osoyoos Cannabis is excited to pursue these two fundamental strategies that capitalize on current industry themes: namely the production of cannabis concentrates and access to low cost input materials.

