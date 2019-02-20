BCA Research Adds Senior Economists to China and Forex Strategies

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Research, the leading provider of independent global-macro research, today announced the additions of Jing Sima and Chester Ntonifor to its team of senior strategists. Jing Sima will serve as Vice President, Managing Editor, China Investment Strategy (CIS), and Chester Ntonifor will serve as Vice President, Managing Editor, Foreign Exchange Strategy (FES).

BCA's CIS and FES research are relied upon by the world's leading hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds, corporations and institutional investors to gain actionable insights into global economies. BCA employs the largest team of strategists in the independent global-macro research industry, with 19 managing editors and 33 supporting researchers. Both strategists will join the firm in February and report to Nicoletta Manoleas, Executive Vice President. In light of the additions, Mathieu Savary, Vice President, will now oversee the Bank Credit Analyst monthly publication, and Jonathan LaBerge, Vice President, will focus full-time on special thematic reports.

"With the addition of Jing and return of Chester to our research team, I know our clients are set to benefit from the wealth of knowledge and experience they bring within their respective sectors," said Bashar AL-Rehany, CEO of BCA. "They both have the unique BCA quality of breaking through the noise in markets and helping shape the conviction through which investment and business decisions are made."

Ms. Sima joins BCA from CS Global Strategies Corp., where she served as the firm's China Economics and Policy Consultant, working with clients to navigate monetary, economic and industry policies. Prior to that, Ms. Sima spent over a decade with The Conference Board, most recently as a Senior Economist overseeing the firm's emerging markets research program.

Mr. Ntonifor will be returning to BCA after serving as a portfolio analyst at global-macro fund Hexavest. During his time on the buy-side, Mr. Ntonifor helped manage a multi-billion dollar portfolio, with a specific focus on Asia Pacific currencies and equities. Mr. Ntonifor previously spent eight years at BCA, working as an editor and strategist across a number of research areas, including the firm's flagship Global Investment Strategy.

"I was attracted to BCA because of its independent approach to global-macro research combined with its commitment to turning economic research into actionable financial insights," said Sima. "My experience on the buy-side has been instrumental in appreciating the value of independent research, and I'm excited to once again work with the team at BCA," Ntonifor added.

About BCA Research

BCA Research is the leading independent provider of global investment research. Since 1949, BCA's mission has been to support its clients in making better investment decisions through the delivery of leading-edge analysis and forecasts of all the major asset classes and economies, as well as educating, informing and stimulating discussion through clear and thought-provoking research. BCA provides its services to investment professionals and multi-national corporations across six continents through a wide range of products, services and meetings. The firm maintains a head office in Montreal, with local offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Sydney, Cape Town and Sao Paulo.

