Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank issues subordinated bonds in EUR

Arion Bank has today issued Tier 2 bonds for total of 5 million EUR. The bonds have a 12NC7 structure which is callable in February 2026. The bonds were priced at a spread corresponding to 6m Euribor+303 bps.

The issuance will be issued under Arion Bank's EMTN programme.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg arranged the issue.

