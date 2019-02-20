sprite-preloader
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
20.02.2019 | 16:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank issues subordinated bonds in EUR

Arion Bank has today issued Tier 2 bonds for total of 5 million EUR. The bonds have a 12NC7 structure which is callable in February 2026. The bonds were priced at a spread corresponding to 6m Euribor+303 bps.

The issuance will be issued under Arion Bank's EMTN programme.

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg arranged the issue.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.isor Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank's corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)