Lubrizol Showcases Halogen-free Flame Retardant TPU Solutions

at Cable 2019 Conference

CLEVELAND, February 20, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation's Engineered Polymers business announces it will be participating and exhibiting at Cable 2019 Conference organized by AMI in Düsseldorf, Germany, from March 5-7. Lubrizol Engineered Polymers will feature novel halogen-free solutions for cable applications and its expanded Estane flame retardant thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) portfolio for emerging end applications in automation.

Lubrizol's high-performing TPU grades are widely used in cable and wire jacketing because of demand for lower flame spread, low smoke densities and higher limiting oxygen index (LOI), in combination with excellent hydrolysis, good abrasion and weather resistance. Lubrizol's wire and cable solutions bring value by elevating high-heat performance while providing very good mechanical properties.

Estane TPUs are recyclable*, durable and resistant to flex fatigue. New Estane polymers for cable protection include different hardness and range from UL-94 V-2 to V-0 flame ratings. Estane ZHF 90AT8 NAT01 is the latest addition that is especially designed for cables in robotics, construction and communications.

"At this event we will share novel developments in halogen-free, flame retardant (FR) polymer solutions for VDE and UL1581 requirements like FT-1, FT-2, VW-1, cable flame, cable bundle, amongst others", states Fabio Morelli, New Business Development Manager for Engineered Polymers, EMEAI. "Our technical experts have taken a close look at the industry's and major cable producers' specifications, and as a result they have delivered a series of grades that have been tested to set a new, high-performing standard for polymer solutions." Morelli adds "TPU needs to perform better over time and when it comes to durability and heat resistance, our products are set to do just that".

As the inventor of TPU 60 years ago, Lubrizol's Estane polymers set the mark for performance and quality. Through decades of innovation and strong market-focus, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers has developed one of the deepest, most specialized portfolios available.

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 55 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based**, recyclable*, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications,

including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com)

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

**Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers feature novel halogen-free solutions for cable applications at Cable 2019.

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)





