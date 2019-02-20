MEMRI Publishes E-Book Of Its Research On Qatari School Textbooks' Promotion Of Jihad And Martyrdom

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / MEMRI has published an e-book comprising its investigative report series on Qatari school textbooks that encourage jihad and martyrdom, and that also depict secularism as Western heresy, indoctrinate students against Jews, Christians, and others, accuse the Catholic Church of attempting to destroy Islam, and focus on death, the torments of Hell, and the pleasures of Paradise. The e-book, released today, is titled Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks For The First Half Of The 2018-2019 School Year.

The Qatari Islamic Education books for grades 1-12 that MEMRI reviewed are used at state schools in Qatar. They are designated for use during the first half of the 2018-2019 school year. The books were produced and approved by Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education, bear the symbol of the Education Ministry, and appear on the ministry's website. They were edited and overseen by Education Ministry committees, headed by Dr. 'Abdallah 'Ali Al-Marri, director of the ministry's Islamic Education Department. The textbooks for grades 1-10 are also copyrighted by the ministry.

The preface to the books states that they have been reedited by the ministry and adapted to the spirit of the modern age, with the aim of teaching students about their religion and its sources while also meeting the challenges of today's world and realizing the aims of "Qatar National Vision 2030," adopted in 2008, which seeks to develop the Qatari individual and society.

This MEMRI book presents research on Qatari school textbooks for Islamic Education. The chapters in this book were released previously as MEMRI reports:

Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks - Part I: Encouraging Jihad And Martyrdom

Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks - Part II: Secularism Presented As A Heretical Western Invention Injected Into The Islamic World To Distance Muslims From Their Faith

Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks - Part III: Attitudes Towards Non-Muslims

Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks - Part IV: Attitudes Towards Jews And Christians, Superiority Of Islam Over Other Religions

Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks - Part V: Orientalism And The Christian Mission Are Tools Used By The Catholic Church To Destroy Islam

Review Of Qatari Islamic Education School Textbooks - Part VI: The Subject Of Death, With Focus On The Pleasures Of Paradise And Torments Of Hell

ABOUT MEMRI

MEMRI is currently marking its 20th year of publishing timely translations from Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish print, TV, and social media and original analysis of ideological, social, cultural, and educational trends. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew. This year, MEMRI will be rolling out new initiatives and expanding existing ones, including its Reform Project.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is in Washington, D.C. and it has branch offices in various world capitals.

