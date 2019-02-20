As national elections approach, prime minister Narendra Modi has signed off a huge check to finance national programs to subsidize household and community PV and to drive solar pump deployment in the nation's fields.From pv magazine India. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi has approved financial support totaling more than Rs46,000 crore ($6.48 billion) by 2022, to promote the use of solar among farmers and to boost the nation's rooftop solar program. With national elections looming in April and May, India's rooftop solar program has been ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...