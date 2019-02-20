75 hotels have been inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018. Hotels approved for induction into the prestigious Historic Hotels Worldwide registry are from across four continents, including 20 countries, and date as early as the 11th century. The 75 historic hotels represent independent hotels and hotels from 12 different brands, chains, and collections.

Hotels inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide have met the following criteria: a hotel must be at least 75 years old; utilize historic accommodations; serve as the former home or be located on the grounds of the former home of famous persons or significant location for an important event in history; be located in or within walking distance to a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of historic event, or a historic city center; be recognized by a local preservation organization or national trust; and display historic memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance. Many of the historic hotels are adaptive reuse historic hotels that have involved converting some or all of a historically significant building to a hotel. Originally, these buildings were built for another purpose in their history. Many historic hotels are located in buildings first completed for another purpose such as former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, government buildings, warehouses, monasteries, haciendas, villas, and homes for nobility.

In 2018, Historic Hotels Worldwide inducted 55 historic hotels located in Europe:

Czech Republic:

Century Old Town Prague- MGallery by Sofitel (1894) Prague, Czech Republic

Denmark:

Villa Copenhagen (1894) Copenhagen, Denmark

France:

Hôtel Spa Jules César-- MGallery by Sofitel (18 th Century) Arles, France

Century) Arles, France Hôtel Paris Bastille Boutet- MGallery by Sofitel (1892) Paris, France

Hôtel La Citadelle Metz- MGallery by Sofitel (1894) Metz, France

Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage, Curio Collection by Hilton (1888) La Seyne-sur-Mer, France

Hilton Paris Opera (1889) Paris, France

Grand Hôtel La Cloche Dijon MGallery by Sofitel (1884) Dijon, France

Sofitel Paris Baltimore Tour Eiffel (1892) Paris, France

Hôtel Carlton Lyon MGallery by Sofitel (1894) Lyon, France

Sofitel Paris Arc de Triomphe (1894) Paris, France

Hôtel de la Cité Carcassonne MGallery by Sofitel (1907) Carcassonne, France

Le Régina Biarritz Hôtel Spa MGallery by Sofitel (1907) Biarritz, France

Le Grand Hôtel Cabourg MGallery by Sofitel (1907) Cabourg, France

Maison Astor Paris, Curio Collection by Hilton (1907) Paris, France

Cures Marines Trouville Hotel Thalasso Spa- MGallery by Sofitel (1912) Trouville-sur-Mer, France

Hôtel Le Louis, Versailles Château MGallery By Sofitel (1912) Versailles, France

Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris (1928) Paris, France

Hôtel Molitor Paris- MGallery by Sofitel (1929) Paris, France

Hotel Scribe Paris Opéra by Sofitel (1929) Paris, France

Germany:

Hotel Pullman Aachen Quellenhof (1854) Aachen, Germany

Sofitel Munich Bayerpost (1896) Munich, Germany

Reichshof Hamburg, Curio Collection by Hilton (1910) Hamburg, Germany

SO/ Berlin Das Stue (1916) Berlin, Germany

Hungary:

Hotel Nemzeti Budapest MGallery by Sofitel (1896) Budapest, Hungary

Italy:

Villa del Quar (47 AD) Verona, Italy

La Bagnaia Golf Spa Resort Siena, Curio Collection by Hilton (11 th Century) Siena, Italy

Century) Siena, Italy Palazzo Caracciolo Napoli MGallery by Sofitel (1584) Naples, Italy

Hilton Molino Stucky Venice (1884) Venice, Italy

Grand Hotel Villa Igiea Palermo MGallery by Sofitel (1890s) Palermo, Italy

Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese (1890) Rome, Italy

Aleph Rome Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton (1930s) Rome, Italy

Netherlands:

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam (1578) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam (17th Century) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Norway:

Bekkjarvik Gjestgiveri (17 th Century) Bekkjarvik, Norway

Century) Bekkjarvik, Norway Det Lille Hotel (1750) Risør, Norway

Amerikalinjen (1919) Oslo, Norway

Poland:

Raffles Europejski, Warsaw (1857) Warsaw, Poland

Sofitel Grand Sopot (1927) Sopot, Poland

Spain:

Gran Hotel Montesol Ibiza, Curio Collection by Hilton (1933) Ibiza, Spain

Switzerland:

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace (1906) Montreux, Switzerland

Turkey:

The Galata Hotel Istanbul- MGallery by Sofitel (1720) Istanbul, Turkey

United Kingdom:

Castle Hotel Windsor MGallery by Sofitel (1528) London, United Kingdom

The Trafalgar St. James London, Curio Collection by Hilton (18 th Century) London, United Kingdom

Century) London, United Kingdom Edgbaston Park Hotel Conference Centre (1718) Birmingham, United Kingdom

Francis Hotel Bath MGallery by Sofitel (1739) Bath, United Kingdom

Queens Hotel Cheltenham MGallery by Sofitel (1838) Cheltenham, United Kingdom

Hilton London Paddington (1854) London, United Kingdom

Oatlands Park Hotel (1865) Weybridge, United Kingdom

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dundee (1870) Dundee, United Kingdom

DoubleTree by Hilton Dunblane Hydro (1878) Dunblane, United Kingdom

Hilton Edinburgh Carlton (1899) Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh The Caledonian (1903) Edinburgh, United Kingdom

The Grand York (1906) York, United Kingdom

The Waldorf Hilton, London (1908) London, United Kingdom

Historic Hotels inducted 13 hotels the Americas:

Bermuda:

Hamilton Princess Beach Club (1885) Hamilton, Bermuda

Canada:

Fairmont Banff Springs (1888) Banff, Canada

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (1890) Lake Louise, Canada

Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu (1899) La Malbaie, Canada

Fairmont Empress (1908) Victoria, Canada

Fairmont Château Laurier (1912) Ottawa, Canada

Fairmont Palliser (1914) Calgary, Canada

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald (1915) Edmonton, Canada

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (1922) Jasper, Canada

Fairmont Royal York (1929) Toronto, Canada

Fairmont Le Château Montebello (1930) Montebello, Canada

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (1939) Vancouver, Canada

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth (1958) Montreal, Canada

Historic Hotels inducted seven in Asia:

China:

Fairmont Peace Hotel (1929) Shanghai, China

Sofitel Legend People's Grand Hotel Xian (1953) Xian, China

South East Asia:

Raffles Singapore (1887) Singapore

The Strand Hotel (1901) Yangon, Myanmar

The Phoenix Hotel Yogyakarta- MGallery by Sofitel (1918) Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Raffles Hotel Le Royal (1929) Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Raffles Grand Hotel d'Angkor (1932) Siem Reap, Cambodia

"The most memorable travel experience is to stay in a grand dame hotel built more than a century ago or stay in an iconic hotel that may have been a former castle, chateau, palace, academy, hacienda, luxury manor home, or monastery," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "These 74 historic hotels demonstrate the tremendous stewardship of their owners, leadership, and employees in preserving these wonderful historic treasures and the many centuries of stories of the people that previously lived, worked, socialized, or visited. Many are tremendous architectural and heritage landmarks. Each is worth exploring and visiting. The ultimate heritage and cultural travel experience is to stay in these hotels."

About Historic Hotels Worldwide

Washington DC based Historic Hotels Worldwide is a prestigious collection of historic treasures, including more than 360 legendary historic hotels including many former castles, chateaus, palaces, academies, haciendas, villas, monasteries, and other historic lodging spanning ten centuries. Historic Hotels Worldwide recognizes authentic cultural treasures that demonstrate exemplary historic preservation and their inspired architecture, cultural traditions, and authentic cuisine. Historic Hotels Worldwide along with Historic Hotels of America are official programs of the National Trust for Historic Preservation (United States of America). HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com allows travelers to book their next getaway from more than 3,000 historic and cultural experiences, and view special offers at participating historic hotels from 43 countries. To be nominated and selected to be featured on this supplemental marketing program website, historical lodging properties must be at least 75 years old; utilize historic accommodations; serve as the former home or be located on the grounds of the former home of famous persons or significant location for an event in history; be located in or within walking distance to a historic district, historically significant landmark, place of historic event, or a historic city center; be recognized by a local preservation organization or national trust; and display historic memorabilia, artwork, photography, and other examples of its historic significance. To be selected in the United States for inclusion in Historic Hotels Worldwide, a hotel must meet the above criteria plus be a member of Historic Hotels of America. For more information, please visit HistoricHotelsWorldwide.com. Click here to see a video on how to leverage your historic hotel.

