Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. Acquires Stevens Worldwide Van Lines

The combination of van line networks will create capacity and growth for agents, drivers and customers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / In a move to expand the Wheaton Van Lines network, Wheaton is acquiring Stevens Worldwide Van Lines. The new partnership will immediately expand the capacity and capabilities of the four brands under the Wheaton group umbrella:

Wheaton World Wide Moving

Bekins Van Lines

Stevens Worldwide Van Lines

Clark & Reid

The Stevens family will continue to own and operate Stevens International Forwarding and Focused Logistics. Their three local agencies will continue to be agents of the Stevens Worldwide Van Lines brand in Saginaw, Mich., as well as Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio and will maintain a significant hauling fleet within the new network.

'I think this partnership is a huge opportunity for all parties involved,' said Morrie Stevens, Sr., Stevens Van Lines Chairman of the Board and CEO. 'Joining the Wheaton Van Lines network gives all of the drivers and agents in the Stevens network more opportunities for growth. I'm particularly excited for our corporate clients that will gain access to more capacity when they need it the most. I've admired the Wheaton network for a long time. Wheaton has proven to be a steady, stable, smart and consistent network that understands how to build upon the success it's had for the past 74 years.'

Wheaton will continue to operate all four of its brands throughout the United States. This is Wheaton's third acquisition since 2012 when it acquired Bekins Van Lines and, a year later, Clark & Reid, making it the fourth largest van line group in the country.

'Stevens and the agents in the Stevens network are a stellar fit for our growing company,' said Mark Kirschner, Wheaton Van Lines, Inc., CEO. 'It's clear that our philosophies align and that we both see this as an opportunity to bring more to our drivers, agents and customers. I'm excited for our partnership moving forward.'

About Wheaton Van Lines, Inc.

Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Wheaton Van Lines Inc., owns four household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States military is one of the company's largest customers. The van line is partner to approximately 400 Wheaton, Bekins, Stevens and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com/why-wheaton/partners.

