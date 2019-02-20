Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on data governance 2.0. Today, even well-established businesses get trapped in debates on data governance and data ownership. Data governance plays an important role in data management as poorly governed data result in inconsistent business operations. Additionally, poorly managed data encourages poor decision making and inaccurate analysis which further hampers the time to market due to false starts, inaccuracy in planning, and wasted cycles. Data governance 2.0 is an intelligent approach to data management that focuses on efficient risk management, enabling more insightful use of data to cater to the growing needs of an expanding business ecosystem. It also acknowledges the demand for data governance frameworks which help break organizational silos and aid in spreading responsibilities across different departments of the organization.

Benefits of data governance 2.0

Improved data understanding and lineage

Data governance 2.0 is about understanding completely about your data and its storage. When implemented well, data governance 2.0 provides a comprehensive view of all data assets. Also, it provides better accountability. By assigning permissions, it is very easy to determine who's responsible for specific data.

Better decision making

Better decision making is one of the key benefits of data governance 2.0. Well governed data is more discoverable, making it easier for the relevant parties to fetch actionable insights. This also means that decisions will be based on the right set of data. This further ensures greater accuracy and trust.

