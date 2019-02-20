Jump Trading Europe B.V based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been admitted as a cash member of Helsinki from the 21st of February 2019. From this date, Jump Trading Europe B.V. is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Jump Trading Europe B.V INET ID: JTEU, JTEA Admitted: The 21st of February, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=710201