Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, will be participating in the 2019 European Congress of Radiology (ECR), which will take place from February 27th to March 3rd in Vienna, Austria (exhibition dates: Feb 28-March 3).

Median will showcase its imaging phenomics platform iBiopsy at Booth AI-5, Expo X1 located in the Artificial Intelligence Exhibition Hall.

On Feb 28 at 1:40 pm (CET), at the AI Theater (Expo X1), the company will present and give a glimpse of iBiopsy and how imaging phenomics advance precision medicine and drug development.

In parallel, within the frame of its iCRO activities for image management in oncology trials, Median Technologies will be presenting results of a study co-authored with Sanofi (France), the University of Pennsylvania (US), The Yonsei University of Medicine (South Korea), The National Koranyi Institute (Hungary) and the Centre Antoine Lacassagne (France). The study analyzes the reliability of radiological evaluations in a RECIST 1.1 phase II clinical trial. The oral presentation "RECIST 1.1 evaluations in a phase II clinical trial: does reader expertise represent a risk factor for measure reliability?" will be held on March 1st, from 10:30 to 12:00 am CET during the scientific session SS 1016, Lung cancer: Screening and Beyond (Room M 3 1st Level (M Building)).

The European Congress of Radiology organized by the European Society of Radiology (ESR) is the European premier event in radiology and the second largest in the world. It conveys more than 20,000 attendees with a split of more than 10,000 professional delegates (radiologists, technologists etc.), and ~8,000 industry participants (imaging modalities, PACS etc.). Radiology professionals from Europe and beyond attend to gather knowledge through educational courses, see the latest innovations presented by technical exhibitors, discover groundbreaking research from scientific paper presentations. More about the ECR: https://www.myesr.org/congress/about-ecr

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

