The "Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide the latest findings for both aviation specialists and for new entrants to commercial aviation.

Key Highlights

How have Fleet Dynamics changed in the last 5 years

Why demand will continue to outstrip supply uphold useful lives

The retirement cycle the stats that matter

How is the increase in widebody lease return being managed

How to keep older aircraft flying what are the issues

Maintenance costs are becoming more critical in the 'keep or part out' decision: appraisers explain why

Which engine types are in demand and which are falling out of favour

Are import age restrictions changing? If so, how many aircraft are affected what does this mean for economic lives and values

Who Should Attend?

Investors

Operators

Owners

Financiers

Traders of Commercial Aircraft

Lawyers

Lessors

Speakers

Ken O'Malley Head of Technical Records, CAE Parc Aviation

Chris Seymour Head of Market Analysis, Flight Ascend Consultancy

David Rushe Sales Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group

