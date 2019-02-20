The "Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will provide the latest findings for both aviation specialists and for new entrants to commercial aviation.
Key Highlights
- How have Fleet Dynamics changed in the last 5 years
- Why demand will continue to outstrip supply uphold useful lives
- The retirement cycle the stats that matter
- How is the increase in widebody lease return being managed
- How to keep older aircraft flying what are the issues
- Maintenance costs are becoming more critical in the 'keep or part out' decision: appraisers explain why
- Which engine types are in demand and which are falling out of favour
- Are import age restrictions changing? If so, how many aircraft are affected what does this mean for economic lives and values
Who Should Attend?
- Investors
- Operators
- Owners
- Financiers
- Traders of Commercial Aircraft
- Lawyers
- Lessors
Speakers
- Ken O'Malley Head of Technical Records, CAE Parc Aviation
- Chris Seymour Head of Market Analysis, Flight Ascend Consultancy
- David Rushe Sales Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group
