SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG real time digital technology for surgical guidance intended to secure and streamline skeletal implant placement, reported today that 70,000 spine surgeries have been performed and secured with DSG technology embedded devices. The company also announced 14 peer-reviewed scientific publications confirming its clinical and economic benefits.

Stéphane Bette, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard says: 'This milestone is the perfect confirmation of the reliability and the clinical value of our DSG technology, its ability to secure the placement of implants in the skeleton and the spine in particular. In addition, reaching EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2018 allows us to reinforce our commitment to innovation and our focus on the integration of DSG Technology into robotic spinal surgery. The company's 2019 roadmap also includes the commercial launch of 'DSG Connect', a visual interface that will enhance our product offering by complementing the existing audio feedback and adding new functionalities.'

Four additional scientific papers recently published

Since 2016, 4 new scientific papers were published in peer-reviewed medical journals. This brings to fourteen the total number of papers demonstrating the benefits of the DSG technology. Three papers were released in The European Spine Journal and one in World Neurosurgery

The authors, two American surgeons, one German and one French, focused on measuring the clinical and technical benefits of the DSG technology in complex spinal procedures such as in the cervical region, in thoracic deformities and in ilio-sacral joint fusions. These papers published in leading journals, together with numerous addresses at medical congress, reinforce the reliability of the technology and enhance the opportunities for strategic partnerships.

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary real-time digital technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 70,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

