The "Technical Aspects of a Leased Asset 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This one day seminar will discuss the growing role of aircraft and engine leasing to worldwide airline's fleets with an in-depth look at the maintenance issues and trends in technical aspects of aircraft leases.
It will provide a practical look at the difficulties and challenges of maintenance issues including how to estimate the right reserve rates for airframes, engines, property defining Overhaul and Shop Visit.
The seminar will encourage interactive debate and will include the various perspectives of those key personnel involved in the industry who have an in depth hands-on knowledge and experience to enable the participant to gain a better grasp of the Technical Aspects of a leased asset.
Highlights to be discussed will include:
- Technical maintenance issues
- Trends in technical development in aircraft leases
- Reserve draw-down re-delivery
- The growing role of aircraft leasing
- Managing technical aspects of aircraft and engine leases
- Engine overhaul cycle
Who Should Attend?
- Lessors
- Financiers
- Powerplant Managers
- Technical
- Sales Support
- Airlines
- Lawyers
- Admin Personnel
- Anyone wishing to gain an understanding of aircraft maintenance issues
Agenda
- Introduction Welcome
- Aircraft Lessor Processes Developments
- Mid Lease Inspections Compliance
- Key Technical Aspects for Airframe and Engines in an Aircraft Lease
- Engine Maintenance Management
- Cost Escalations and Forecasting Costs
- Lease Lifecycle Compliance
- End of Life Issues/Fleet Support for Aircraft Spares
Speakers
- Alan Downey Director, Technical Services, Willis Lease
- Colin Short Head of Technical Services, Aviation Finance, Investec
- Iain May Partner, Nyras Ltd
- David Louzado Principal Consultant, ICF International
- Alan Robinson Managing Director, ALM
- Dax Biesbrouck Manager Portfolio Development, Arena Aviation Capital
- Marian Pistik CEO, Aerotask
- David Aher MD, Tuscar Aero Consulting
- Rob Watts MD VP Financial Solutions
- David Rushe Sales Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group
- Paul Briggs Partner, Bird Bird
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxbqhm/1day_seminar?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005714/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Aircraft