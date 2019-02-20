The "Technical Aspects of a Leased Asset 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one day seminar will discuss the growing role of aircraft and engine leasing to worldwide airline's fleets with an in-depth look at the maintenance issues and trends in technical aspects of aircraft leases.

It will provide a practical look at the difficulties and challenges of maintenance issues including how to estimate the right reserve rates for airframes, engines, property defining Overhaul and Shop Visit.

The seminar will encourage interactive debate and will include the various perspectives of those key personnel involved in the industry who have an in depth hands-on knowledge and experience to enable the participant to gain a better grasp of the Technical Aspects of a leased asset.

Highlights to be discussed will include:

Technical maintenance issues

Trends in technical development in aircraft leases

Reserve draw-down re-delivery

The growing role of aircraft leasing

Managing technical aspects of aircraft and engine leases

Engine overhaul cycle

Who Should Attend?

Lessors

Financiers

Powerplant Managers

Technical

Sales Support

Airlines

Lawyers

Admin Personnel

Anyone wishing to gain an understanding of aircraft maintenance issues

Agenda

Introduction Welcome

Aircraft Lessor Processes Developments

Mid Lease Inspections Compliance

Key Technical Aspects for Airframe and Engines in an Aircraft Lease

Engine Maintenance Management

Cost Escalations and Forecasting Costs

Lease Lifecycle Compliance

End of Life Issues/Fleet Support for Aircraft Spares

Speakers

Alan Downey Director, Technical Services, Willis Lease

Colin Short Head of Technical Services, Aviation Finance, Investec

Iain May Partner, Nyras Ltd

David Louzado Principal Consultant, ICF International

Alan Robinson Managing Director, ALM

Dax Biesbrouck Manager Portfolio Development, Arena Aviation Capital

Marian Pistik CEO, Aerotask

David Aher MD, Tuscar Aero Consulting

Rob Watts MD VP Financial Solutions

David Rushe Sales Marketing Manager, Magellan Aviation Group

Paul Briggs Partner, Bird Bird

