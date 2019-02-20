SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest category management study for a food retail companyThe study provides a holistic overview of how rising global population and increasing purchasing power is impacting food retail companies. It also provides detailed insights on how category management process can facilitate an effective category planning cycle.

The recent shift in customer choices has raised pressure on food retail companies to scrutinize their store and brand portfolios. To address this pressure, companies are focusing on a broader scope and complete lifecycle of products and services. They are opting for strategies that can enhance customer management and support their business objectives. With a category management strategy in place, companies can easily evaluate sourcing destinations, monitor supplier performance and maximize their savings.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "The entry of new food retail companies in emerging economies is escalating pressure for existing companies to conduct an in-depth analysis and assessment of the supply market and leverage demand across the enterprise for sustainability."

The Business Problem: The client is a leading firm in the food retail industry with annual revenue of over $17 billion. Being one of the largest companies in the United States, the company wanted to address the aggressive expansion plans of its competitors by implementing effective supply chain management and sourcing strategies. They were also interested in identifying opportunities to improve their sales and margins. Hence, they felt the need to leverage SpendEdge's expertise and modify their category management strategy that can address changes in the food retail sector.

The Solution Offered:Our procurement experts analyzed the key cost drivers in the food retail industry and devised a potent category management strategy for the client. The category management strategy helped the client to manage spend and make informed business decisions. This reduced their source-to-pay cycle times significantly. Furthermore, the implementation of category management strategy helped category managers to achieve an annual savings of $20 million for the company.

SpendEdge's category management strategy helped the client to:

Gain an annual savings of $20 million.

Minimize source-to-pay cycle times.

SpendEdge's category management strategy also offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the key cost drivers in the industry.

Extracting relevant information and providing actionable insights to category managers.

