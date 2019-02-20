Polsinelli: Dan Flanigan of POLSINELLI to Speak at Inaugural PERE Debt Forum on March 5th in Hong Kong

Flanigan will moderate panel to discuss debt strategy and risk-return profiles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Am Law 100 firm POLSINELLI's Dan Flanigan, Managing Partner of the firm's New York office, Founder of the firm's Financial Services Department, and Chair Emeritus of POLSINELLI'S Real Estate & Financial Services Department, will be among top industry thought leaders as moderator of a panel titled, 'Strategy: Analysis of Debt Across the Risk-Return Spectrum,' at the PERE Debt Forum to be held March 5th in Hong Kong. The debt strategy-focused panel will include a discussion of the role of debt in real estate portfolios, among other key topics.

Date: Tuesday, March 5th, 2019

Time: 10:10 AM (HKT)

Panel Title: ' Strategy: Analysis of Debt Across the Risk-Return Spectrum'

Location: Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

The PERE Debt Forum precedes the twelfth annual PERE Asia summit March 6th-7th, also at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

In commenting on POLSINELLI's participation at the PERE Asia events and the industry landscape, Flanigan said: 'My involvement in PERE Debt and PERE Asia simply confirms our continuing commitment to helping Chinese and other Asian investors who are now investing or contemplating future investing in U.S. real estate assets, both dirt and debt. In addition, I will be able to use the trip to visit existing China-based clients who, by the way, are doing deals in the U.S. Most of the headlines about the Chinese retreat from U.S. real estate is about the huge players and the huge deals. Yes, overall investment is down, but there is still plenty of it, especially in the middle market. We are certain that patience and persistence, staying the course, and playing the long game will continue to reward us.'

About POLSINELLI

POLSINELLI is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 825 attorneys in 22 U.S. offices. Ranked #30 for Client Service Excellence1 and #10 for best client relationships2 among 650 U.S. law firms, POLSINELLI was also named among the top 30 best-known firms in the nation3. The firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. www.polsinelli.com | In California, POLSINELLI LLP

12019 BTI Client Service A-Team Report

22017 BTI Industry Power Rankings

32018 BTI Brand Elite

For more information, contact:

Cathy Loos at cathy@adam-friedman.com, +1-347-334-4135

SOURCE: POLSINELLI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536174/Dan-Flanigan-of-POLSINELLI-to-Speak-at-Inaugural-PERE-Debt-Forum-on-March-5th-in-Hong-Kong