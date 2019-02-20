Frankfurt am Main / Copenhagen (ots) - TTP AG, Frankfurt/Main and it's subsidiary TTP GmbH, has signed an agreement with the Danish NNE A/S in Copenhagen for the purchase of three NNE subsidiaries based in Switzerland, Germany and Belgium.



TTP AG is an operational holding company specialising in production-related engineering services for the process industry. It is the majority shareholder of TRIPLAN Aktiengesellschaft, based in Bad Soden am Taunus, an engineering service company with focus on the life science, chemical and petrochemical sectors.



NNE specialises in engineering and consulting services, particularly for major projects in the growth markets of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, and covers all areas of EPCM (Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management) projects.



TTP AG plans to continue managing the three NNE subsidiaries in the European market as a largely independent company in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, and to revive the PHARMAPLAN brand name, under which the companies were known until 2017.



Joachim Grendel, the CEO of TTP AG: "TRIPLAN's local presence, competencies, business areas and value chains and those of the future PHARMAPLAN complement each other perfectly. This leads to a sustainably better market and competitive position thanks to growth synergies in Europe - even in the face of deteriorating economic conditions and market environments. Together we comprise one of the leading medium-sized engineering companies for the process industry in Europe."



Dr. Andreas Bonhoff, CFO of TRIPLAN AG: "The names TRIPLAN and PHARMAPLAN stand for excellent engineering culture, which we want to preserve respectfully together with our employees and further develop in a quality-oriented manner. PHARMAPLAN and TRIPLAN are to present themselves confidently as European companies, seize new market opportunities and at the same time act as attractive employers in the top league."



Jesper Kløve, the CEO of NNE A/S: "The transaction is a great strategic match for both parties, where NNE A/S strategy is to intensify the geographical focus on the markets and customers of Denmark, the US and India. I strongly believe that TTP AG will create a bright future for our colleagues in Switzerland, Germany and Belgium, by further developing the strong local presence in the markets"



The acquisition is expected to take effect at the end of March 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The NNE companies in Germany, Switzerland and Belgium have around 360 employees and generated sales of EUR 61 million in 2018. Triplan AG is active in Germany, Switzerland and India, and have 420 employees, with a consolidated annual turnover of EUR 47 million in 2018.



About TTP AG



About TRIPLAN Aktiengesellschaft



TRIPLAN Aktiengesellschaft and its affiliated companies ("TRIPLAN" or the "TRIPLAN Group") provide engineering services for plant construction in the chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical and biochemical industries. The range of services includes technical consulting, plant planning in close alignment with operations, as well as the overall planning of process plants and the planning of new and existing laboratory, pilot, production, infrastructure and supply plants. As anindependent and neutral general and component planner, TRIPLAN undertakes the technical development for new construction projects, conversion projects and the modernisation and optimisation of industrial plants. It has a renowned and long-term customer base of companies in the regional environments of its branches. Multi-year framework agreements have been concluded with many of these customers.



About NNE A/S



NNE A/S (NNE) is a leading international company, specialised in pharma engineering. NNE helps pharmaceutical companies bring products to market and solve our customers' most complex manufacturing challenges within: Biotech / API, Oral solid dosage, Fill and finish - and Assembly and pack. NNE delivers expert pharma engineering throughout the entire manufacturing and project lifecycle, from front-end studies, design, project execution to optimisation of running operations. The focus expertise areas are within pharma-process, pharma-facilities and pharmaautomation, all within a GMP-regulated environment. NNE is a recognised contributor to many of the organisations that set standards in pharmaceutical quality, manufacturing/engineering and guidelines. NNE has a strong customer base developed over many years, with high degree repeatable business year after year.



