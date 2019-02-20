The "Maintenance Reserves Seminar 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This event will cover in-depth all aspects of maintenance reserves, what you need to know and how to put it into practice.
- It will discuss typical issues pertaining to the Lessor and what is required to ensure they are protected, how to calculate reserves, what accrual rates should be set, mid-lease inspections and more.
- It will provide an overview with practical exercises.
- It will be of value to anyone involved in aircraft asset management or leasing and anyone who wishes to gain a further understanding of the topics.
Who Should Attend?
- Airlines
- Powerplant Managers
- Technical Personnel
- Lessors
- Finance Personnel
- Lawyers
Agenda
- Welcome
- Introduction Overview
- How to Set Maintenance Reserves (Methodology)
- Engines MRs and Power by the Hour
- Maintenance Reserve Drawdown and EoL Compensation
- Financial Relationship between the Redelivery Conditions and Lease Term Duration
- Legal Consideration
- Airline Perspective
- Maintenance Reserves EoL Compensation Discussion Panel
Speaker: Paul Briggs Partner, Bird Bird
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njd5hj/1day_maintenance?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005733/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Aircraft