The "Maintenance Reserves Seminar 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This event will cover in-depth all aspects of maintenance reserves, what you need to know and how to put it into practice.

It will discuss typical issues pertaining to the Lessor and what is required to ensure they are protected, how to calculate reserves, what accrual rates should be set, mid-lease inspections and more.

It will provide an overview with practical exercises.

It will be of value to anyone involved in aircraft asset management or leasing and anyone who wishes to gain a further understanding of the topics.

Who Should Attend?

Airlines

Powerplant Managers

Technical Personnel

Lessors

Finance Personnel

Lawyers

Agenda

Welcome

Introduction Overview

How to Set Maintenance Reserves (Methodology)

Engines MRs and Power by the Hour

Maintenance Reserve Drawdown and EoL Compensation

Financial Relationship between the Redelivery Conditions and Lease Term Duration

Legal Consideration

Airline Perspective

Maintenance Reserves EoL Compensation Discussion Panel

Speaker: Paul Briggs Partner, Bird Bird

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/njd5hj/1day_maintenance?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005733/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Aircraft