Findit, Inc.: Joining Findit Helps You Diversify Your Social Networking Accounts So You Engage As Many People As Possible

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada corporation trading on the OTC PINK: FDIT, owns and operates the website Findit.com, explains the importance of having a presence on multiple social networking sites to ensure you are reaching as many of your followers and target audiences as possible.

Many businesses, churches, government agencies, medical facilities, individuals and celebrities use social networks to keep their followers up to date about their lives, products, services, policies, or other information. But, what would happen if that particular social networking site were to disappear? Where would people find out information about you or stay up to date with news, happenings, and other information about yourself, business, products or services?

Enter Findit - the free social networking platform that provides its members with a content creation dashboard that empowers them to create content rich "Right Now" status updates that can include photos, video, a link, an audio file and more. Findit's unique sharing feature provides every post the ability to be shared to other social sites utilizing the ShareThis function. This allows you and visitors to share each post from Findit to other social sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIN, Tumblr and more. Posts created on Findit are open to search engines so the content you create can be crawled by Google, Yahoo, and Bing, resulting in organic search engine results.

Claim your Vanity URL on Findit

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "By using Findit as either the starting point for your social media posts or in addition to the content you create on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook or these other sites, you are not limiting yourself on where your consumers or followers are finding out information about you. By posting relevant content on multiple social networks, you are safeguarding yourself for the future, should one of these social networks lose its popularity. If in the next five or ten years, all of these sites are still popular and widely used, you have still diversified where content about your brand, self, or business is so that more people can find you in more places. There are plenty of advantages to including Findit in your social networking sphere, with no disadvantages - and, Findit only costs you money if you choose to utilize some of our paid for services. In other words, there is no reason to not use Findit in addition to the other social sites you regularly post to.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOL6SxCLthU

Gary Vaynerchuck, who currently has 5.2m followers on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/garyvee) posted today, February 20, 2019, a photo with his quote "If Instagram broke and disappeared off the face of the Earth, 98% of people reading this right now would also disappear off the face of the Earth. Don't be one dimensional. Get your platform game up."

Keeping in mind what Gary Vaynerchuk has said, using Findit can help you "get your platform game up.' It will help you diversify where information about you is located and thanks to Findit's open platform, anyone visiting the site can share your content to their social sites, exponentially increasing the amount of interactions your status updates can get - Findit doesn't limit who can see your content.

Joining Findit is extremely easy to do and registration takes a couple of minutes. Members can create an about section that has a place to have a profile image and a banner image as well a place to include a description about you, your brand, or business. Members also have a spot to include contact and address information as well as a place to link to an external site, Instagram page,Twitter or Facebook profile.

