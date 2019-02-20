Energent Media: Why Most People Give Up Their Financial New Year's Resolutions

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / By the second month of the year, most people have already given up on their New Year's Resolutions. This includes those financial New Year's resolutions as well. Many of us want to be smarter with our money, spending wisely and making more intelligent investments. If we are like the majority of our peers, however, then we abandon these goals shortly after we make them. Luckily, there are ways to address this rapid abandonment and to improve our financial lives.

Why do people give up on their financial New Year's Resolutions?

1. Unrealistic Resolutions. One of the most common reasons that people abandon their resolutions is that we make them unrealistic. We want to set our goals high because we want to dramatically improve; however, if we set these goals too far away from our current state, then we are setting ourselves up for failure. We will inevitably feel too disconnected from our final destination.

For example, it may be unrealistic to save $1,000 every month if we currently only save $200. You might want to save that amount, but if your current financial state does not realistically allow for it, then you will be disappointed and cease to save any money at all. If, however, you can safely set aside $500 a month while still feeling a little bit challenged, then this might be the goal to set. You are more likely to stick with it.

2. People are easily discouraged. The reality of human nature is that, sometimes, we dwell on the negative. If we make one mistake in our financial goal setting journey or fail to live up to our resolution all of the time, we are so hard on ourselves that we tend to give up entirely.

If we make a mistake, we should address it and figure out why we made it, but then we should move on. Habits can take months to actually stick. This means that we probably aren't going to adopt positive financial habits right away. It's a process, and we're better off if we can admit that.

3. There are no milestones or guidelines, only broad goals. When we set goals, we tend to neglect the steps it will take to get there. We articulate our financial desires and decide we want to meet them, but we don't set up the milestones that will allow is to successfully reach them.

For example, if your goal is to pay off your credit card or start investing more, then you can continuously put the goal off without taking any tangible steps towards it. If you, on the other hand, decide to designate a certain amount of money each month towards payment or to invest an increased percentage into your investment account, then you are more likely to see success.

What do all of these have in common?

They are failures based on our desire to make and maintain financial goals emotionally, rather than based on logic and firm financial strategies. TradeStops is one way to prevent emotion from creeping into your financial life.

How can TradeStop help me maintain my financial goals?

TradeStops is an investment software that uses algorithms to help you invest your money smarter, with less risk.

Dr. Richard Smith, the founder and CEO of TradeStops, has helped over 50,000 investors improve their investments through math based, intelligent investing. TradeStops allows investors to enter the stocks that they own, entering the price that they paid and the percentage trailing stop that they want to use. TradeStops then sends alerts that tell investors when to abandon their stocks. TradeStops removes bias from data and helps you to accurately analyze the stocks that you want to track. It's a software that allows you to make better investment decisions through a disciplined strategy and sound reasoning.

Conclusion

If your New Year's resolution is to make smarter investments, then TradeStops is an excellent tool for allowing you to take control of your investments. Most people abandon their resolutions due to the emotional missteps that all humans tend to make. TradeStops removes that possibility, further guaranteeing that this year, you will meet your financial goals.

