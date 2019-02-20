Nuinsco Resources Limited Provides Project Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE: NWI) has resumed trading with a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, effective today. During the period when the Company's shares were not listed for trading, the Company continued to actively evaluate exploration and development opportunities and to advance its own projects. Currently the Company holds three projects:

El Sid - Nuinsco won a competitive bid for the right to evaluate the viability of gold production from waste dumps and tailings at the past-producing El Sid mine in Egypt. Located in Egypt's Eastern Desert, approximately 90km west of the town of Quseir on the Red Sea coast, the El Sid project is easily accessible via a paved road that passes through the project site. Three past producing gold mines are located on the project - the largest of which is the El Sid Mine which operated primarily between 1947 and 1957 and was Egypt's largest gold producer.

The mineralization exploited at El Sid consisted of sulphide and native gold-bearing quartz veins in granite and deformed volcanic rock. The mines were high-grade - averaging more than 30 g/t gold. Of significance to Nuinsco is the fact that the rock adjacent to the exploited veins also carried gold but was rejected and dumped as waste. This waste, which runs to several grams per tonne gold, along with a considerable volume of tailings, is available for processing and gold recovery. If the project proves to be economically viable the timeline to production is short - measured in months - at which point the Company expects to have cash flow for non-dilutive funding of existing projects and evaluation of potential project acquisitions.

Sunbeam - The Sunbeam Gold Property, optioned by Nuinsco in 2017, includes the historic Sunbeam Mine - a high-grade underground gold mine which operated from 1898 to 1905. The property consists of 101 unpatented mining claims in northwestern Ontario, 27km northeast of the town of Atikokan and 15km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef gold deposit. It is accessible via well-maintained logging roads from Hwy 11.

The Sunbeam Mine is hosted by a 30m wide sheared zone of altered schistose rock; gold mineralization occurs within a 2.5-3.0m wide southwest striking quartz vein/chloritic zone. A 1903 plan of the mine shows an average grade of ~13g/t Au in the historic workings. There has been no exploration of the formerly patented mine site since the mine closed 115 years ago. Intermittent exploration surrounding the patent area was conducted between 1981 and 2012.

Prairie Lake - The Prairie Lake Property consists of 46 claims owned 100 % by Nuinsco. The property is easily accessed by an all-weather forest access road from the TransCanada Highway. It is located approximately 28km north of Lake Superior's northern shore and approximately 44km northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

Previous exploration on the property has focused on uranium, niobium, tantalum, rare earth elements ("REE"), phosphorus (apatite), and wollastonite, depending on the economics of the time. Using the analytical results obtained from the collective drilling programs an Exploration Target was estimated in 2010 and updated in 2011. The tabulated 2011 estimate is below.

Main/SW Jim's Showing East NE Total La (ppm) 275 - 340 295 - 360 305 - 370 200 - 250 280 - 340 Ce (ppm) 650 - 790 670 - 820 670 - 820 450 - 550 650 - 790 Sm (ppm) 55 - 70 55 - 70 55 - 70 50 - 60 55 - 70 Nd (ppm) 295 - 360 290 - 360 320 - 390 235 - 290 300 - 360 Y (ppm) 85 - 100 90 - 110 80 - 100 135 - 170 85 - 100 La+Ce+Sm+Nd+Y (ppm) 1360 - 1660 1400 - 1720 1430 - 1750 1070 - 1320 1370 - 1660 P2O5 (%) 3.0 - 4.0 3.5 - 4.5 2.5 - 3.0 2.5 - 3.5 3.0 - 4.0 Nb2O5 (%) 0.095 - 0.115 0.100 - 0.120 0.040 - 0.050 0.085 - 0.105 0.090 - 0.110 Ta2O5 (ppm) 18 - 25 25 - 30 5 - 7 10 - 12 18 - 21 U3O8 (%) 0.005 - 0.007 0.015 - 0.020 0.002 - 0.003 0.004 - 0.005 0.006 - 0.007 Volume - m3 (million) 140 - 175 12 - 14 13 - 16 2 - 3 170 - 210 Tonnes (million) 435 - 530 35 - 45 40 - 50 7 - 8 515 - 630

All of Nuinsco's current projects are easily accessible, very prospective and can be rapidly developed. The Company will conduct work programs to continue to evaluate and advance the opportunities and will provide news as it becomes available.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 45 years of exploration success and is a growth oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has two properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold prospect near Atikokan and the large, multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobium, tantalum, phosphorus) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay. In addition, Nuinsco won a competitive bid for rights to evaluate the viability of gold production from waste dumps and tailings at the past-producing El Sid mine in the Eastern Desert of Egypt - a project with the potential to provide near-term revenue.

