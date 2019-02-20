Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain of its directors and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,050,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years, at a price of $0.075 per share. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the recently acquired Rossland Project in BC.

Rossland has produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia. It's reported grade over this production period is ~16g/t and Currie Rose has acquired the rights to properties, which are known extensions of the historic workings, presenting a project which is very advanced in nature.

Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42948