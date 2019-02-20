

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $85.07 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $60.85 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $236.81 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $342.58 million from $310.65 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $236.81 Mln. vs. $215.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $342.58 Mln vs. $310.65 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX