

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $12.16 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $23.48 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.12 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $288.33 million from $271.22 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $36.12 Mln. vs. $29.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $288.33 Mln vs. $271.22 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX