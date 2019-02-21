

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB1.70 billion, or RMB13.18 per share. This compares with RMB1.28 billion, or RMB9.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.36 billion or RMB18.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.8% to RMB19.84 billion from RMB14.61 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB2.36 Bln. vs. RMB1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB18.32 vs. RMB14.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB19.84 Bln vs. RMB14.61 Bln last year.



