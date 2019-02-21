

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $25.6 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $172.3 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $167.3 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $835.3 million from $838.5 million last year.



