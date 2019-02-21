SV Advisory Group: Silatech Marks a Decade of Combating Unemployment and Empowering Over 1 Million Young People

In a High-Level Event to be held in Geneva

DOHA, QATAR / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Since its inception in 2008, Silatech has been working to combat unemployment, poverty, extremism, and marginalization of young people by restoring hope. Through innovative economic solutions, Silatech connected over 1,000,000 young people with jobs, including displaced youth in the MENA region and beyond, equipping them with the necessary tools to become agents of change in their communities.

To expand on this success, Silatech will be hosting a high-level event entitled "Empowering Youth, Transforming Societies,' in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, Founder and Chairperson, and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate, on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Geneva at 9:30 a.m. at the Centre International de Conférences Genève (CICG).

The event comes at a time when global youth unemployment is rising at an alarming rate. Increasing poverty, unemployment, and marginalization is affecting people's livelihoods and destabilizing regions plagued by political conflict and social unrest.

"We want to place youth empowerment issues at the top of the global agenda. By securing 1 million jobs for young people, we give them not just a decent livelihood but also a purpose in life to alienate them from embracing radical ideologies,' said Ms. Sabah Al-Haidoos, Chief Executive Officer of Silatech.

'Together, we can empower more youth. We aim to inspire the international community to mobilize resources and invest in youth development for the security of our nations and the world. Empowered youth contributes to the economic growth and stability in their societies,' concluded Ms. Al-Haidoos.

Silatech will utilize the event platform to showcase its ongoing quest to empower young men and women and will announce its future plans by revealing a highly ambitious youth employment quota for 2022, thereby putting theory into practice.

Prominent figures and decision makers from across the international community such as the United Nations, the European Union, organizations concerned with social and economic development, influential figures from various sectors, including governmental and NGOs, financial institutions and the private sector will be attending.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Founder and Chairperson of Silatech, will give the opening speech, followed by a keynote address from Prime Minister of Somalia, Hassan Ali Khayre, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

Through an engaging multi-media exhibition, Silatech will illustrate the expertise behind creating the first 1 million jobs by highlighting the various practical tools, innovative solutions and successful programs adopted in tackling this mission. Stories of lives empowered, and impactful partnerships; vital for the empowerment of youth will also be showcased.

The event is an opportunity to develop a network of resources and cultivate grounds for future partnerships. Silatech welcomes collaboration with all stakeholders to provide young people with the skills and opportunities to empower them and enhance their access to jobs.

If you are passionate about empowering young men and women, join in the responsibility and attend the event in Geneva! You can register by visiting the Silatech event page. For information and registration, please visit: https://silatech-register.com and https://silatech.org/ . If you have any question, please email: ceo-office@silatech.org

About Silatech



Silatech is an international social development, nonprofit NGO that focuses on empowering youth by connecting them with economic opportunities and employment initiatives, by acting as a connecting catalyst between the youth and jobs, and by providing resources to establish and sustain successful enterprises. This is achieved by working with national, regional, and international partners to provide innovative solutions in Employment and Enterprise Development.

Silatech

Email:ceo-office@silatech.org

Tel: +(974)4469 0877 or +(974) 5554 0721 or +(974) 6675 5590

SOURCE: SV Advisory Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536282/Silatech-Marks-a-Decade-of-Combating-Unemployment-and-Empowering-Over-1-Million-Young-People