

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Qantas Group reported that its Statutory profit for the first half of financial year 2019 declined to A$498 million or 30.0 cents per share from A$595 million or 33.3 cents per share last year.



Underlying Profit Before Tax was A$780 million for the six months ended 31 December 2018, a decrease of A$179 million from the first half of 2017/18 as revenue strength substantially offset the headwinds of a A$416 million increase in fuel costs, and other increases in costs associated with FX on non-fuel costs, selling costs on higher revenue and depreciation.



The Group's Statutory Profit Before Tax of A$735 million decreased by A$105 million from the first half of 2017/18, with the Statutory result for the first half of 2018/19 including A$45 million of net costs which were not included in Underlying Profit Before Tax.



Revenue and other income for the period rose to A$9.206 billion from A$8.699 billion last year.



Across Qantas, QantasLink and Jetstar the company wants to reduce its waste to landfill by 75 per cent and remove 100 million single use plastic items per annum. And we'll do it by the end of 2021.



'Looking ahead, we're seeing strong forward bookings. Competitor capacity growth has slowed internationally and is relatively flat domestically. And oil prices have declined from the peaks we saw late last year.... These factors point to a strong second half and we expect to completely recover our increased fuel costs by the end of this financial year.,' the company said.



Group capacity growth is expected to be flat across domestic and international in the second-half of 2019.



In February 2019, the Directors declared a fully franked interim dividend of 12 cents per ordinary share, totalling A$195 million. The record date for determining entitlements to the interim dividend is 5 March 2019. The dividend will be paid on 28 March 2019.



During the period ended 31 December 2018, the Group paid a fully franked dividend of 10 cents per ordinary share, totalling A$168 million on 10 October 2018.



In February 2019, the Directors announced an on-market share buy-back of up to A$305 million.



During the half-year ended 31 December 2018, the Group completed an on-market share buy-back of A$332 million, which was announced in August 2018. The Group purchased 57.9 million ordinary shares on issue at an average share price of A$5.73.



