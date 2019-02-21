Indonesian Digital Infrastructure Provider Alterra Deploys Vymo Sales CRM to Grow Channel Partner Business

BENGALURU, India, February 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Intelligent mobile-first Sales CRM to help salespeople onboard partners and drive success.

Vymo has been chosen as the Sales CRM solution of choice for Alterra (formerly, Sepulsa), Indonesia's leading bill payment aggregator, distribution network and promotion platform.

With Vymo's AI-enabled Sales CRM, the Alterra sales team can:

Onboard customers and business partners on mobile

Track and optimize engagement health based on business segment, and

Automatically report sales activities (calls, meetings, emails/messages)

Founded in 2015, Alterra started as an online platform to sell pulsa (mobile phone credits) through its website and mobile application. The company has since expanded its verticals to operate other business lines, such as B2B bill payments aggregator and digital product distribution platform. It processes more than 8 million transactions per month.

Speaking about the engagement, Mr. Ananto Wibisono, CEO of Alterra said: "We like to be extremely responsive to our partners and customers, so we needed a sales solution that can enable just that. We are impressed with Vymo's mobility and intelligence and excited for the value it can add to our sales productivity."

Vymo's growth in Southeast Asia

Since announcing its expansion into APAC last year, Vymo has grown tremendously in the region. Some key highlights:

Vymo was selected to accelerate digital adoption at Bangkok Bank ( read more >> )

) Vymo won the Zurich Innovation World Championship - Asia & has been deployed in Zurich Indonesia ( read more >> )

& has been deployed in Zurich Indonesia ( ) Vymo was chosen the best fintech startup by Plug & Play, Singapore (know more >>)

About Alterra

Alterra (formerly Sepulsa) is an airtime and utility reload platform that rewards users through loyalty programme. It provides 24-hour pulse refill services supported by all kinds of payment methods. Sepulsa processes more than 8 million transactions per month and supports many leading technology companies in Indonesia such as Tokopedia, Traveloka, and Lazada.

About Vymo

Vymo transforms the Sales CRM experience through mobility and intelligence. It is funded by Sequoia Capital and recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales. Vymo is used by over 75,000 sales reps in Global Institutions such as Abu Dhabi Finance, Allianz, AXA, Generali, HDFC Bank, VP Bank, and Zurich.

