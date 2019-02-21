

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street in a choppy session as investors digested the minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that indicated a patient approach to raising interest rates. Investors also awaited developments regarding the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Australian market is rising in choppy trade as investors continued to digest mixed local corporate earnings results. Meanwhile, Australia's unemployment data for January matched expectations.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 38.70 points or 0.63 percent to 6,135.20, after touching a low of 6,083.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 38.00 points or 0.62 percent to 6,213.80. Australian shares edged lower on Wednesday.



The big four banks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are adding almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is down 0.4 percent.



Westpac is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly approving home loans to people who could not afford to repay what they owed. However, the bank's shares are rising 0.2 percent.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is losing almost 3 percent, BHP Group is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.6 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing more than 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by almost 1 percent, despite gold prices rising to fresh ten-month highs overnight.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent and Oil Search is lower by 0.2 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Santos reported an underlying profit for the full year that more than doubled from last year and also beat analysts' estimates. However, the company's shares are down almost 2 percent.



Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings reported a 1 percent increase in its pro-forma net profit for the first half of the year following its December merger with Fairfax Media, while its statutory net profit declined 1 percent. The company's shares are rising more than 6 percent.



Qantas Airways reported a 16 percent decline in first-half net profit on higher fuel costs, but raised its interim dividend and said it will launch a new A$305 million share buyback. The airline's shares are declining more than 2 percent.



Southern Cross Media's reported a net loss for the first half of the year after a write-down against its regional television licenses. However, the free-to-air broadcaster's shares are rising almost 3 percent.



Wesfarmers reported a surge in first-half profit and will pay more than A$1 billion of the cash it raised through the de-merger of Coles as well as sale of other assets, back to shareholders in the form of a special dividend. The conglomerate's shares are gaining more than 5 percent.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the jobless rate in Australia was a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent in January, unchanged and in line with expectations. The Australian economy added 31,900 jobs last month - blowing away forecasts for an increase of 15,000 jobs, following the gain of 16,900 jobs in December.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7168, up from $0.7164 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is declining after rising to a two-month high in the previous session, as investors digested results of a survey that showed the manufacturing sector in Japan slipped into contraction in February. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 71.10 points or 0.33 percent to 21,360.39, after falling to a low of 21,318.74 earlier. Japanese shares hit a nine-week high on Wednesday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is down 0.6 percent, Canon is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent, while Sony is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is down 0.3 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing 0.5 percent, while Honda is rising 2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.4 percent, while Japan Petroleum is up 0.6 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Rakuten is rising more than 4 percent and Komatsu is higher by more than 3 percent. Japan Tobacco and Nissan Chemical are up more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, IHI Corp. is losing almost 8 percent, Screen Holdings is lower by almost 4 percent and JGC Corp. is declining more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan slipped into contraction in February, with a 32-month low manufacturing PMI score of 48.5. That's down from 50.3 in January, and it sinks beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower. Shanghai is rising more than 1 percent, while New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan are also higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday in choppy trading as traders digested the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which provided further insight into the central bank's decision to change the forward guidance language and indicate a patient approach to raising interest rates. Traders also seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they wait for developments regarding the latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Dow rose 63.12 points or 0.2 percent to 25,954.44, the Nasdaq inched up 2.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,489.07 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.94 points or 0.2 percent to 2,784.70.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both climbed by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices hit their highest this year on Wednesday, as surging U.S. output and concerns over slowing global growth overshadowed investor optimism over OPEC-led supply cuts as well as the U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. WTI crude oil surged $0.83 cents or 1.5 percent to $56.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX