Excitech to Deliver Common Data Environment to Heathrow Airport Limited

New solution will provide one single version of the truth for critical assets

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitech, the UK leader in technology and services for the construction sector, has been awarded a 7-year framework agreement to lead a consortium comprising GroupBC and Autodesk technologies to deliver Heathrow Airport Limited's chosen Common Data Environment (CDE) solution.

The CDE is at the heart of Heathrow's Information Management strategy. It will be its primary common information repository and allow for specific controls to be put in place to share information in a controlled manner with suppliers and across Heathrow Departments. It will provide world-class information and asset management in line with emerging industry-standards, ensuring the efficient whole-life management of Heathrow's critical assets.

David Hughes, Excitech's managing director said, "Having worked on the Terminal 5 construction project we are excited to be involved in this latest strategic project at Heathrow. The Autodesk and GroupBC technologies being deployed are market-leading and will enable Heathrow to trust the data they hold and have the confidence to make decisions based on 'one version of the truth."

The project is already underway and is expected to be complete by December 2020. It will see the deployment of Autodesk's BIM 360 visualisation and design tools integrated and underpinned with management and governance from GroupBC's Enterprise CDE.

Jo Ellman Brown, PMO Director at Heathrow said, "We are aiming to be the first airport operator in the world who can leverage value from our digital assets, allowing our people to work in a safe environment, design and plan in a collaborative way, and operate a fully integrated asset system. With a long-established relationship with Excitech, we're delighted they were the successful bidder on this project. We anticipate that the solution they have proposed will significantly improve the management of our critical assets."

As well as enabling Heathrow to have accurate and up to date information readily available in the CDE, the new solution will result in fewer surveys and reduced costs as a result of earlier and greater collaboration across all parties. In addition, maintenance costs will reduce through better, earlier clash detection and more accurate maintenance information being readily available.

About Excitech

Excitech provides technology solutions and services for the construction sector, supporting the complete project life cycle from the manufacture of building products through to design and construction, building handover and maintenance. Its services include the provision of software, consultancy, training and support, and it offers a comprehensive range of IT, Document Management and Facilities Management solutions.

Established in 1985, Excitech is the largest Autodesk Platinum Partner in the UK specialising in the construction sector, and has accreditations with leading technology vendors such as Microsoft, Dell, and HP. For further information, visit www.excitech.co.uk.

