BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, and DreaMed Diabetes, developer of personalized diabetes management solutions, announced today that they are partnering concerning a global solution for diabetes compliance.

While exhibiting at ATTD Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes in Berlin, BIOCORP and DreaMed Diabetes present the content of their collaboration about diabetes compliance.

Since 2015, BIOCORP has been developing a smart cap for pen injectors newly renamed Mallya (formerly known with the project name Easylog). The device is now taking an important step forward since attending an introduction to the market by end of H1-2019. For the record, Mallya automatically captures data (dose, date and time) and sends the information in real time to a companion software thanks to Bluetooth technology, with a very high level of accuracy and repeatability.

For its part, DreaMed Diabetes has developed DreaMed AdvisorTM Pro, a cloud-based digital solution generating insulin delivery recommendations by analyzing information from CGM, self-monitoring blood glucose, and insulin pump data. Applying event-driven adaptive learning, Advisor Pro refines its understanding for each individual and sends recommendation to the healthcare provider on how to optimize a patient's insulin pump settings for basal rate, carbohydrate ratio and correction factor. DreaMed intends to expand the capabilities of DreaMed Advisor to include decision support tools for healthcare professional treating persons with diabetes under basal or multiple daily injections therapy.

Mallya is therefore completing the DreaMed Advisor concept by providing data related to insulin injections. Mallya will be integrated to DreaMed Advisor for basal or multiple daily injections delivery by data collection, analysis and generating recommendation for the healthcare professional and person with diabetes. Mallya will be used in clinical trials of DreaMed during 2019.

"This partnership is a real opportunity for our two companies and especially for final patients since it is a real progress concerning the management of diabetes treatment. This new step is significant for BIOCORP since 2019 is a major year for our connected devices: the launch to market of Mallya is close and this partnership is one of the numerous milestones that will support our commercial success in the future ", declared Eric Dessertenne, COO of BIOCORP.

For years, DreaMed Diabetes is dedicated to empowering people with diabetes and their care providers with innovative and person-centric digital treatment decision support technologies in order to improve health and quality of life", said Eran Agmon, DreaMed Diabetes Chief Product Officer. "This partnership will allow us to offer innovative decision support solutions for people with diabetes under basal only or multiple daily injections based on an accurate and reliable insulin dosing information."

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including Easylog, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

ABOUT DREAMED

DreaMed spun out of Schneider Children's Medical Center in 2014, following seven years developing its artificial pancreas technology. Since then, DreaMed Diabetes develops solutions and personalized decision support solutions for the optimization of insulin therapy for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Company's first product, GlucoSitter, was developed for closed-loop insulin therapy and was licensed to Medtronic Diabetes. The Company then developed Advisor, a portfolio of decision support solutions for patients and healthcare providers dedicated to transform dynamic, real-world patient data into actionable treatment insights with its unique, cloud-based cognitive technology. Investors in the Company include Medtronic Diabetes, Norma Investments and OurCrowd. For more information, please visit https://ww.dreamed-diabetes.com

