

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) Thursday reported that its adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter rose 1.4 percent, on a comparable basis, to 3.334 billion euros.



Group revenues for the quarter were up 1.4 percent, on a comparable basis, to 10.8 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the Group said its 2019 EBITDAaL growth will be slightly slower than that achieved in 2018, on a comparable basis. The Group expects 2019 eCAPEX to be lower than that of 2018 on a comparable basis.



In addition, Orange Group said a dividend of 0.70 euros per share for the fiscal year 2019 will be proposed, with an interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share to be paid in December 2019.



