

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) reported that its adjusted net income after non-controlling interests for fiscal year 2018 increased by 2.8 percent to 2.60 billion euros from 2.53 billion euros in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share grew by 2.7 percent to 6.01 euros from 5.85 euros last year. At constant exchange rates, earnings per share growth were 7 percent. The financial result was negative 65 million euros, compared to negative 67 million euros last year.



Adjusted operating profit or EBIT improved by 1.0 percent to 3.50 billion euros, reflecting a new high for Henkel.



Sales for the year declined 0.6 percent to 19.90 billion euros from 20.03 billion euros a year ago.



Currency developments had an overall negative effect of around 1.1 billion euros, or negative 5.4 percent on sales. Adjusted for foreign exchange effects, sales grew by 4.8 percent.



Acquisitions and divestments accounted for 2.4 percent of sales growth. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments, showed a good increase of 2.4 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Henkel said it expects organic sales growth of between 2 and 4 percent, reflecting the increased growth investments from 2019 onwards.



For the adjusted EBIT margin, Henkel expects a range of 16 percent to 17 percent and an adjusted earnings per share development in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates.



The Management Board, Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee of Henkel will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2019 an increase in the dividend per preferred share of 3.4 percent to 1.85 euros, compared to 1.79 euros paid last year.



The proposed dividend per ordinary share is 1.83 euros, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to the previous year's 1.77 euros. This would be the highest dividend payment in the company's history and equal a payout ratio of 30.9 percent.



