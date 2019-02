BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Thursday, Destatis will release German final inflation data for January. Ahead of the data, the euro retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1333 against the greenback, 125.53 against the yen, 1.1350 against the franc and 0.8697 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX